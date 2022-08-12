‘City Block Builder’ coming to Steam Early Access next week

‘City Block Builder’, the multi-business management game from Tentworks Interactive, will finally arrive on Steam Early Access and Xsolla following a one week delay on 16th August 2022.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” said Jay Basani, CEO of Tentworks Interactive. “We thought everything was good to go for August 9th, but then noticed some last minute issues we felt compelled to address. We want to ensure that everyone who buys ‘City Block Builder’ on Early Access has a good experience with it, and we feel like the current build may not accomplish that. The good news is that it will be a very minor delay, and should still be ready to go on August 16th. Thank you for your patience.”

Credit: Tentworks Interactive

‘City Block Builder’ is a mashup of deep tycoon management games with large-scale city building elements. Set in Los Angeles during the 1950s, the game puts you in the shoes of a young, budding entrepreneur who is determined to build their own business empire. Fresh off the victory of WWII, Los Angeles is the pop culture capital of the world. With the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, designer shops, and the finest cuisine money can buy, all under a canopy of clear blue skies, the City of Angels represents the “American Dream” at its most ideal.

As the owner of several establishments, it’s up to you to make every decision, both large and small, about how your enterprise operates. Choose which tiles, wallpapers, and furniture to decorate with. Set the cuisines and menu items for your restaurant. Hire and fire staff. Nobody said building an empire was going to be easy!

The full version of ‘City Block Builder’ will allow you to erect all manner of trades from cinema theatres, to bowling alleys, to jazz clubs, to drive-in theaters, parlors and more. This Early Access launch focuses entirely on the restaurant building portion of the game, but new businesses will be added as free updates between now and the full launch. A future update will add cinemas, allowing you to decide what movies to show and when, as well as the Story/Campaign Mode.

Credit: Tentworks Interactive

‘City Block Builder’ lets you micromanage each business down to every detail, from its layout, to its lighting, to ensuring the entrance makes optimal use of foot traffic in your bustling borough! It encourages players to find creative solutions to complex problems. Setting up the L.A.’s entertainment hub has never been so immersive!

Each detail of ‘City Block Builder’ is brought to life in glorious detail through hand-drawn art paying homage to the incredible culture of the era. Movies, posters, comic books, and advertisements capture the look and feel of the 1950s with their bold, technicolor palette, dapper outfits, and neat slogans. Even the foliage has been extensively researched to be accurate to the time, changing dynamically with the seasons.

While ‘City Block Builder’s’ campaign mode will take you from rags to riches as you micro and macro manage each monetary decision, there will also be a Sandbox Mode offering full freedom to create the Los Angeles of your dreams with no expense spared! Every decision you make will set you on a different path giving different players varying outcomes.

Watch the trailer for the game at the top of this article.