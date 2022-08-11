Two Point Campus Out Now!

Apologies, I’m a bit late with this post due to being away but Two Point Campus has finally been released on PC, Xbox and PS 4/5!! I say finally because I’ve been looking forward to this for quite some time and am keen to get stuck into it.

As you may expect, there are many similarities with the excellent Two Point Hospital, which is a good thing. I am confident that the guys at Two Point Studios can build on this success and even more features and fun in to this new title.

Watch the launch trailer below:

Two Point Campus is a charming university management simulator that lets you live out your dreams of running your very own campus environment – complete with wild and wacky courses like spell-casting wizardry, dragon-slaying knight school, or top-secret spy school.

You can throw your own parties in Two Point Campus™, complete with laser lights, over-flowing red cups, and some killer tunes, it’s sure to keep your students happy – or at least distracted. And if a typical student shindig isn’t enough, as administrator of your very own campus, you have the power to schedule live gigs from definitely 100% real bands like Helium Baboon, Alchemical Friendship, or Boogie Knights. So, build yourself a Student Union and get the party started, and yes, the floor is supposed to be sticky.

Maybe you want to take things a little slower? Hopefully not too slow since the local Speed-Walking Club is looking for new recruits. Clubs are the perfect way to avoid thinking about your studies, whether it’s powerwalking around campus, scoring some mid-lecture Zs with the Power-Napping Club, or taking up gardening in the Nature Club. Feel the earth beneath your feet, the sun on your face and the wind… wherever it is you feel that.

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below: