‘Darfall’ is coming to Steam in 2023 – watch the trailer for the city-building survival siege game

Darfall

Games & Tech

'Darfall' is coming to Steam in 2023

Watch the trailer for the upcoming strategy game.

Published

Indie studio Play Square Games has announced that ‘Darfall’, it’s upcoming strategy survival city-builder with RPG elements, will be released on Steam in 2023.

In the genre mashup game, you must gather resources to build up your settlement, then protect it from the forces of darkness. 

During the daytime, ‘Darfall’ gives a player more breathing room, as invasions halt and the player is free to explore the map with all its secrets. But by nightfall unholy monstrosities ravage the land, and you must secure your safeguards if you’re to make it through the night.

Darfall
Credit: Play Square Games

In addition to commanding from on high, you’ll have direct control of your hero as they brave an ongoing battle. During the daylight hours you’ll have to branch out beyond your embattled hamlet, wandering the procedurally-generated landscape beyond your home to gather supplies. Collect materials for your blacksmiths and carpenters to craft weapons, fortifications and shelter for your kinfolk.

Loot weapons and armour to make your hero more powerful. Level up to learn magical spells to heal your allies or scorch throngs of foes. Hunt wild animals in order to feed your troops. Don’t forget to go on the offensive, ravaging nearby enemy hideouts so you can expand your town even further.

Darfall
Credit: Play Square Games

Each night the attacks will increase in intensity, so you’d best be sure to bolster your defenses. Upgrade your walls, place spike traps or explosive barrels to slow down the onslaught of invaders, and build an army. You will need every advantage you can get to help you face the darkness of the night.

“We love strategy games, survival games, and roguelikes, so we decided to combine the best of all these genres into one package,” said Lukas Tomondy, co-founder of Play Square Games. “’Darfall’ is a tense, creeping burn, where the tide is always turning as you go from hunter to hunted. You’ll have to be both a fearless warrior and level-headed leader if you’re to get far. And the procedural-generation ensures that no two playthroughs will ever be alike.”

Watch the trailer for the game at the top of this article.

