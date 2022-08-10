Connect with us

AJR release new single “I Won’t”

The multi-platinum band have a brand new song out.

AJR has released new single “I Won’t”, their first to be released in a new partnership between the band’s AJR Productions label and Mercury/Republic Records.

The catchy song doubles as a passionately thrown middle finger to conformity and the requirements and empty expectations of our social media-obsessed society.

“We’re trying to dial in on exactly how we felt about the world,” band member Ryan notes. “We were fed up with authority, so we wrote our own version of a punk ‘F-you’ song. We found an interesting way to frame it. You’re at a party, and this DJ is telling you how to live, but you’ve had enough. In our political climate and within the landscape of social media, everything is marketing and branding yourself to fit into a political or TikTok trend. It gets exhausting. You lose yourself in fitting into a subsection of culture. In our show and our music, we’re about figuring out what makes you unique. The message is, ‘Be yourself.’ However, we know it’s much easier said than done. We wanted to make a song that inspired others, but also ourselves to be who we are.”

AJR performed the song for the first time recently on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.

The New York-based trio of brothers Adam (vocals/bass), Jack (vocals/guitar), and Ryan (guitar/piano/vocals) Met, recently concluded the sold out US leg of their ‘OK Orchestra’ tour. They next head to Australia for the next leg of the and will be touring Europe in the autumn.

