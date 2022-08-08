Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

I Came By

Film

‘I Came By’: Hugh Bonneville’s Netflix thriller reveals trailer

The key art has also been released.

Published

Hitchcockian suspense thriller ‘I Came By’ has revealed its trailer and key art.

The film, from the BAFTA-winning director Babak Anvari (‘Under the Shadow’, ‘Wounds’) stars George MacKay, Hugh Bonneville, Kelly Macdonald, Percelle Ascott and Varada Sethu.

A pair of rebellious, young graffiti writers, Toby (George Mackay) and Jay (Percelle Ascott) regularly target the homes of the U.K’s wealthy elite and ruling class. When Toby breaks into the home of renowned former High Court Judge Sir Hector Blake (Hugh Bonneville) he discovers a shocking secret that leads him on a journey endangering himself and those closest to him.

Take a look at the key art below and watch the trailer at the top of this article:

I Came By
Credit: Netflix

‘I Came By’ will be released in selected cinemas on 19th August 2022 and arrives on Netflix on 31st August.

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kimberly Kelly Kimberly Kelly

EF Country

The best Country music songs that might have gone under your radar in 2022

Dig into some of the best Country music songs that you might have missed this year.

4 days ago
CMAFest CMAFest

EF Country

CMAFest ’22 airs this week in the USA & UK – Tickets on sale for 2023 too

Highlights of this year's festival to air on both sides of the Atlantic this week.

6 days ago
The Sadies The Sadies

Music

The Sadies – ‘Colder Streams’ review

What a legacy to leave behind following the death of guitarist / vocalist Dallas Good.

6 days ago
The Hunna The Hunna

Music

The Hunna release savage new song ‘Trash’ & Announce UK tour dates

New album, new tour dates & a ferocious attack on the music industry from one of the UK's best rock bands.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you