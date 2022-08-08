Connect with us

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

TV

Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ reveals teaser trailer and key art

The film lands on Netflix this December.

Published

The teaser trailer and key art has debuted for Guillermo del Toro’s take on Carlo Collodi’s classic tale ‘Pinocchio’.

‘Pinocchio’ tells the story of a wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This whimsical, stop-motion film directed by del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world.

The voice cast for the film includes Ewan McGregor as Cricket, David Bradley as Geppetto, and introducing Gregory Mann as Pinocchio.

Other cast includes Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, with Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton.

See the key art for the film below:

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Credit: Netflix

Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ will be released in selected cinemas this November and on Netflix in December.

