Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Suspect - Aidan Turner

TV

‘The Suspect’: watch the gripping trailer for Aidan Turner’s new ITV series

Feast your eyes on the brand new trailer.

Published

ITV has released the trailer for upcoming psychological thriller ‘The Suspect’.

The riveting series stars Aidan Turner, Shaun Parkes and Anjli Mohindra, and will be airing later this month.

Turner plays Doctor Joe O’Loughlin who appears to have a perfect life with a devoted wife, loving daughter, successful practice as a criminal psychologist, media profile and publishing deal. When a young woman is found dead he is only too willing to offer help with his profiling and expertise. 

But as the investigation into the woman’s death gathers pace, we start to ask, do we know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life? 

‘The Suspect’ comes from the production company behind ‘Line of Duty’ and ‘Vigil’.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article to get a taste of what’s to come when the series launches.

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kimberly Kelly Kimberly Kelly

EF Country

The best Country music songs that might have gone under your radar in 2022

Dig into some of the best Country music songs that you might have missed this year.

4 days ago
CMAFest CMAFest

EF Country

CMAFest ’22 airs this week in the USA & UK – Tickets on sale for 2023 too

Highlights of this year's festival to air on both sides of the Atlantic this week.

6 days ago
The Sadies The Sadies

Music

The Sadies – ‘Colder Streams’ review

What a legacy to leave behind following the death of guitarist / vocalist Dallas Good.

6 days ago
The Hunna The Hunna

Music

The Hunna release savage new song ‘Trash’ & Announce UK tour dates

New album, new tour dates & a ferocious attack on the music industry from one of the UK's best rock bands.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you