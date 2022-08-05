Michael Ray releases new, live 5 track EP ‘The Warehouse Sessions’

Hot on the heels of his fourth No. 1 single ‘Whiskey And Rain’ Michael Ray has today (August 5th) released ‘The Warehouse Sessions’ live EP via Warner Music Nashville, featuring four tracks from ‘Higher Education’ and his second No. 1 single, RIAA Platinum-certified ‘Think A Little Less’.



“After two years of connecting solely via our screens and dreaming of being back on the road again, there’s nothing like hearing fans sing these songs back to us live,” shares the Florida-native. “We’re keeping that energy going with ‘The Warehouse Sessions’.





‘Holy Water,’ the second single from ‘Higher Education’ written by Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson and Michael Hardy, showcases Ray’s ability to sing mouthfuls of detail with the smooth, unhurried delivery of a veteran storyteller, while the chorus is “a high-powered anthemic section…encased in a singalong, descending melody,” shares Billboard.



Lead single ‘Whiskey And Rain’, written by Josh Thompson and Jesse Frasure, marked Ray’s first multi-week chart topper and quickly garnered attention from critics, with Rolling Stone dubbing the track as “equal parts Ronnie Milsap and Gary Allan” while Billboard called it “a throwback to brooding songs from the ‘80s and ‘90s” with “solid production by Ross Copperman highlighting Ray’s vulnerable delivery.”

Ray will join Lee Brice on the Label Me Proud tour later this month, along with headlining and festival dates through the fall. For dates, tickets and additional information go to MichaelRayMusic.com.



The Warehouse Sessions Tracklist: