A Thousand Horses ‘Another Mile’ – the second great song from upcoming album ‘Broken Heartland’

New album ‘Broken Heartland’ is shaping up to something special!

Published

A Thousand Horses
Credit: Zack Knudsen

Blimey! This new A Thousand Horses album is shaping up to something special! First came title track and one of our favourite songs of the year, ‘Broken Heartland’ and now today the band have treated us all to follow up song, ‘Another Mile’.

Co-written by Bill Satcher, Graham DeLoach, Jacob Powell and produced by A Thousand Horses ‘Another Mile’ isn’t the only new release on the band’s horizon. ‘Broken Heartland’ is A Thousand Horses’ full-length follow-up to their debut, arrives on August 26, delivering everything that fans have come to love about the band’s chart-topping sound. Rooted in blue-collar charm, amplified attitude, and the southern sound of four road warriors who’ve covered countless miles together, the album kicks off a new era for the bandmates, who will release the record on their own record label, Highway Sound. 

“As a band, we always strive to bring fresh energy and spontaneity to our live shows,” says frontman Michael Hobby. “Getting to road-test brand new songs for our fans live in concert is one of our favorite ways to mix it up. ‘Another Mile’ is a perfect example of that. It has been a fan favorite since we debuted it live acoustically on SiriusXM’s The Highway. We immediately began getting requests for it while touring all across the U.S. and the U.K., so we are pumped to get this song out to our fans to listen at home and we can’t wait to continue to play it live for them. The people have spoken and they need ‘Another Mile,’ as well!”

