Shane Profitt explodes out of the blocks with new EP & the anthem ‘How It Oughta Be’

A salt of the earth Southerner with a straight-shooting swagger and kind smile, Shane Profitt’s musical toolbox is full of all-natural talent. At the end of 2021, he was still pulling overtime at his job with the city, busting his back about an hour south of Nashville and living for the weekend.

Now the 22-year-old is rocking sold-out crowds at the historic Ryman Auditorium, touring with his chart-topping hero Chris Janson and writing modern Country tunes so genuine, they slip on like a pair of broken-in work boots. Because no one has to tell this singer/songwriter what a blue-collar life is all about.

The emerging artist from Columbia, TN debuts 3-song collection called ‘Maury County Line’ available now via BMLG Records/Harpeth 60 Records.

With tracks like the hook filled honky tonker “Better Off Fishin’,” chest-thumping charmer “Guys Like Me” and his hopeful heaven-on-earth anthem “How It Oughta Be,” Profitt puts his life to music. ‘How It Oughta Be’ is a rollicking Brooks & Dunn style song that is full of wisdom and hope for the human race alongside a few tips on how we can all be better. It explodes out of the speakers from the first chord and puts a huge smile on your face.

“To say I’m excited about this project is an understatement,” shared Profitt. “I’ve come a long way over the past seven months and couldn’t have done it without so many people believing in me. I’m proud for everyone to listen to three of my absolute favorite songs and hope that country music fans feel the same feeling I get every time I listen to them. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has supported me along the way and made my dreams a reality.”

Tracklist:

1. “Better Off Fishin’” | Shane Profitt, Blake Bollinger, Justin Wilson

2. “Guys Like Me” | Shane Profitt, Reid Isbell, Chris Janson

3. “How It Oughta Be” | Shane Profitt, David Frasier, Mitch Oglesby

*Produced by Julian Raymond