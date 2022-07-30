Xbox Games with Gold for August 2022 Announced

Xbox Games with Gold for July featured a nice mix of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our top pick in July was Torchlight.

The next batch of Xbox Games with Gold for 2022 have been announced with another varied selection of games to add to your collection. On Xbox One subscribers can download copies of Calico all month. From 16th August – 15th September, ScourgeBringer will also be available.

Players can also download Saint’s Row 2 (Xbox 360) from 1st – 15th August and Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine (Xbox 360) from 16th-31st August.

Remember, even if you own a physical copy of any of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copies. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

Also, you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. It’s worth noting that all these games are also playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

