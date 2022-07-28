Connect with us

The Latest Weapon Fighting Simulator Update On Roblox Makes Me Angry, Here’s Why

This really makes my blood boil!

Published

Weapon Fighting Simulator
Credit: Lighting Dragon Studio

Before I get into my rant you should know that I am a big fan of Weapon Fighting Simulator. I play it a lot and my PC is always farming in the game, even when I’m away at my day job!! I’m trying desperately to get to the top of the Infinite Tower leaderboard you see!!

The almost weekly updates usually add enough new content to keep players busy with the recent pet update offering a substantial amount of content for both free-to-play and pay-to-win players.

It is the recent addition of skin crates to the pet system that has really got my back up. Once the update went live I did my usual routine of daily spins, hatching pets etc and then went to check out the new skins. What shocked me was being immediately met by a robux paywall. Yes, the only way to access the new skins is by spending your hard-earned cash.

Weapon Fighting Simulator
Credit: Lighting Dragon Studio

I don’t actually mind there being a payment option to get these skins faster as anyone who has played this game knows that you need to spend quite a lot of money to progress at a reasonable rate in this game. What does annoy me is that there is no free option to get these items.

To add salt to the wound the new skins on offer are absolutely laughable. They are of terrible quality and look like they’ve been designed and drawn by someone who’s never picked up a pen in their life before. Up above you can see an example of a rabbit skin that I picked up for the purpose of a Youtube video, what a joke.

To not only have the cheek to insist on charging players, most of whom are kids, large sums of money in order to get these skins but to offer such a poor quality product really makes my blood boil. Shame on you Lighting Dragon Studio, shame.

If you want to check out the full update check out my video below:

