‘Homicidal All-Stars’ coming to PC later this year

Survive an ultra-brutal reality game show.

Published

Good Shepherd Entertainment and developer Artificer have revealed Homicidal All-Stars. The game is a single-player, turn-based strategy title set in a dystopian future where citizens and convicts alike compete to survive on a brutal reality game show. This deep tactical experience featuring unique heroes and villains in an over-the-top bloodsport of guts and gore will launch on PC via Steam and GOG.com later this year.

Homicidal All-Stars is a hugely popular sensation for a future society torn apart by extreme income inequality, rapacious corporations, climate change, civil unrest and war. As a contestant, you must survive deadly urban arenas packed with lethal traps, confounding puzzles, and heavily armed killers. Defeat your enemies, become a star, and you could win it all!

Every episode of Homicidal All-Stars delivers a hellish new obstacle course with a distinct theme and challenges. Evade and disarm traps, overcome ambushes, explore for helpful sponsorship packages, and be on guard for especially nasty surprises from the show’s director. When the mayhem is over, you’ll head backstage to rest and recuperate: record a confessional, chat with your fellow challengers and the show’s crew, then level up and customize your loadout for the next night of lethal dangers for the audience’s amusement.

Credit: Good Shepherd Entertainment / Artificer

Key Features:

  • Challenging Strategy Gameplay: Dive into a full campaign featuring deep tactical combat mechanics that will test your skills across a variety of hand-crafted levels.
  • Create Your Perfect Squad: Build your team from a range of classes with their own skill trees, and customize their loadouts with powerful weapons, implants and utilities to take on each episode’s challenges. Level up your characters and discover unique strategic synergies to survive.
  • Face Ruthless Enemy Rivals: An array of vicious killers outfitted with heavy weapons and cutting-edge cyborg augments will force you to adapt your tactics to emerge victorious.
  • Survive a Spectacle of Gore & Violence: The heartless, bloodthirsty masses love watching players get dismembered by sadistic traps, environments and ambushes. Unleash bloody finishing moves and fiery explosions to dazzle the audience as they cheer on, but watch out for special surprises from the director, who delights in breaking the rules to keep the crowd hooked.
  • Become a Legend: Defying death through skillful play will make you a star. Grow your fame, gain new fans, and sign sponsorship deals to unlock bonus rewards to help you win the show.
  • A Classic Revenge Story: Experience over-the-top, American Gladiators-style action and attitude inspired by sci-fi epics like RoboCop, Escape from New York and The Running Man.
  • Twitch Audience Integration: Twitch streamers can invite their viewers to join the carnage, voting in real time on events they’d like to see in game. Will their beloved fans help them out in a pinch and keep the hype train rolling? Or will they choose violence and send the streamer to their doom?

Homicidal All-Stars is available to wishlist now on Steam and GOG.com. Check out the official website for more information on the game.

