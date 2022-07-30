‘Goat Simulator 3’ coming to PC and consoles this November

Coffee Stain Publishing and Coffee Stain North have announced Goat Simulator 3’s official release date. The game is the direct sequel to Goat Simulator, complete with more physics-based mayhem.

A sprawling sandbox island to explore, more ways to traverse, and this time you can bring your friends. Join Pilgor on the beautiful island of San Angora, a new pasture with mysteries that need solving, chaos that needs causing, and friendships that need breaking.

Credit: Coffee Stain

Goat Simulator 3 is available for preorder both digitally and physically. Fans can choose between the Goat Simulator 3 Pre-Udder Edition, which comes with additional in-game jiggly pre-udder gear, and the Goat Simulator 3 Digital Downgrade Edition, which also includes a ton of familiar remastered content from Goat Simulator’s past.

Then for the real goat connoisseurs, the extra special Goat In A Box Edition contains more Goat Simulator 3 branded garbage than you could probably ever want!

Credit: Coffee Stain

Goat Simulator 3 Goat In A Box Edition

Physical contents Copy of the game Custom Goat Box Goat Plushie Steelbook 3 Postcards Double Sided Poster

Digital contents Game & Soundtrack Discs Pre-Udder Gear Remastered Skins and Gear: Old School Pilgor, MMO, GoatZ, Waste of Space, PayDay Digital Soundtrack 3D Printing Files (PC only)



Goat Simulator 3 launches on 17th November 2022 on PC exclusively via the Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. Check out the official Goat Simulator 3 website for more information.