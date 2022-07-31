Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Excavation of Hob's Barrow

Games & Tech

‘The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow’ coming to PC, Mac and Linux this year

The folk horror is set in Victorian England.

Published

‘The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow’, developed by Cloak & Dagger Games and published by Wadjet Eye Games, is set for release later this year.

The folk horror adventure is set within the isolated moors of rural Victoria England and it was previously known as ‘Incantamentum’.

Antiquarian Thomasina Bateman is writing a book on the barrows of England, documenting the treasures she finds buried within. When an intriguing letter summons her to the small village of Bewlay, tucked away in the remote countryside, she sets off by train with her assistant a day behind.

The Excavation of Hob's Barrow
Credit: Wadjet Eye Games

Upon her arrival, however, the mysterious man who summoned her is nowhere to be found. Her assistant never arrives. A stubborn landowner refuses access to the barrow, and the locals are wary of this woman who is traveling alone and (gasp!) wears trousers.

The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow is off to a rocky start. And then Thomasina starts having strange dreams…

‘The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow’ will release for PC, Mac, and Linux in 2022.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Teigen Gayse Teigen Gayse

EF Country

Premiere Exclusive: Teigen Gayse shares new video for ‘Messed Up’

Great video, great song. Go behind the scenes as Teigen talks all about it.

5 days ago
Brandy Clark Brandy Clark

EF Country

Interview: Brandy Clark reflects on her career & talks new ‘Art of the Storyteller’ tour

One of our generations best songwriters reflects on her career & looks forward to her new tour.

6 days ago
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Competitions

Win ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Blu-ray and Script bundles

The latest instalment is up for grabs.

6 days ago
Adele Adele

Music

Adele reschedules ‘Weekends With Adele’ Las Vegas residency for November and adds 8 dates

The dates have finally been rescheduled.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you