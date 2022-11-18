‘In From The Side’ coming to Blu-ray and DVD this month

‘In From The Side’ from director Matt Carter, will be released on Blu-ray, DVD (pre-order now) and Digital Platforms by Verve Pictures on 28th November 2022.

The film explores life on and off the pitch at a gay rugby club. It stars Alexander Lincoln (‘Everything I Know About Love’) and Alexander King (‘Charlotte’).

Mark (Alexander Lincoln), a new and inexperienced rugby club member, finds himself drawn to Warren (Alexander King), a seasoned first team player. When a series of happenstances at an away fixture lead to a drunken encounter, Mark and Warren unwittingly embark on a romantic affair they struggle to hide from their partners and teammates.

As the secret begins to unravel, team spirit, loyalties and camaraderie are tested in writer-director Matt Carter’s startlingly sensitive story about forbidden love and finding your tribe.

Writer-director Matt Carter has been involved in inclusive rugby for a number of year as both a player, coach and referre. Rugby has a rich and extensive culture that he felt had been under-explored on film, and which he wanted to bring to a wider audience with the hopes of raising the public profile of ‘inclusive’ sports clubs and their benefits to society. He says of his debut feature:

“There is often discussion around the concept of masculinity surrounding sport – especially with rugby. Assumptions are made that because rugby is very physical, it must be inherently ‘toxically’ masculine. ‘In From the Side’ takes aim at these preconceived notions, tackling common stereotypes of gay men in sport and how it is possible for healthy, non-toxic masculinity to thrive in this environment.”

The film also stars Christopher Sherwood, Peter McPherson, Pearse Egan, Ivan Comisso, Carl Loughlin. The screenplay was co-written by Carter with Adam Silver.

‘In From The Side’ will be available on the following digital platforms – iTunes/Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google, BT TV, Microsoft Movies, SkyStore, Virgin Movies and Rakuten.