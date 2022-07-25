Connect with us

Paul Newman memoir to be published by Century in October

The late Hollywood star’s memoir will be published this year.

Published

Paul Newman
Credit: Century

Century will publish the memoir of late Hollywood legend Paul Newman, ‘The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man’, on 27th October 2022 in the UK and Commonwealth.

The book will be published by Knopf in the US.

Before he died in 2008, Newman had been at work on the project for five years. Newman recounts in brilliant detail his often traumatic childhood, his teenage insecurities, his youthful failures with women, his rise to stardom, his early rivals (Marlon Brando and James Dean), his first marriage, his greatest film roles from ‘Cool Hand Luke’ to ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’, his drinking, his philanthropy, his professional racing car career, the death of his son, Scott, and his desire for his daughters to understand the truth about their father. Perhaps the most moving material in the book centres on Newman’s relationship with Joanne Woodward and their deep love for each other.

Paul Newman - The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man
Credit: Century

Additional voices that run throughout the book include Newman’s childhood friends, Navy buddies, family members and film and theatre collaborators including Tom Cruise and ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ director George Roy Hill.

‘The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man’ provides a new understanding of a man many admired but few really knew – from the perspective of the man himself.

Newman wrote: ‘This book came out of the struggle to try and explain it all to my kids. I want to leave some kind of record that sets things straight, pokes holes in the mythology that’s sprung up around me, destroys some of the legends, and keeps the piranhas off. Something that documents the time I was on this planet with some kind of accuracy. Because what exists on the record now has no bearing at all on the truth. That’s all I really want to do.’

Ben Brusey, Publishing Director says: ‘Paul Newman remains one of the most popular and beloved Hollywood icons. His roles from ‘Cool Hand Luke’ to ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ helped define modern cinema. But Newman also led an extraordinary life, and this special memoir reveals the real man behind the legend. Exquisitely written and unflinchingly honest, Newman’s memoir blends the mood and drama of a Tennessee Williams play with the effortless charisma and humanity that Newman brought to every role. We are excited and honoured to be publishing this exceptional book at a time when popular culture more widely is celebrating Newman’s enormous and lasting contribution to our lives.’

Ben Brusey, Publishing Director of Century bought UK & Commonwealth rights from Suzanne Smith, Vice President and Director of Foreign Rights, Knopf Doubleday.

