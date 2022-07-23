‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ to open at Manchester Opera House in September – find out who’s in the cast

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ is heading to Manchester Opera House from Friday 2nd September until Saturday 1st October 2022.

The new comedy musical, based on the classic movie, will run for a strictly limited season. ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ will introduce comic actor Gabriel Vick (‘Avenue Q’) as Daniel Hillard, with Laura Tebbutt (‘School of Rock’) as Miranda Hillard, Carla Dixon Hernandez (‘Matilda the Musical’) as Lydia Hillard, Cameron Blakely (‘The Addams Family’) as Frank Hillard, Marcus Collins (‘The X Factor’) as Andre, Dominic Andersen (‘Heathers’) as Stuart, Vanessa Fisher (‘Legally Blonde’) as Wanda Sellner, Ian Talbot OBE (‘Hairspray’, and Director of ‘The Mousetrap’)as Mr. Jolly and Aiesha Naomi Pease (‘Sister Act’) as Janet Lundy.

The role of Christopher Hillard will alternate between young performers George Nearn Stuart, Charlie Tumbridge and Fred Wilcox, and the role of Natalie Hillard will alternate between Jessica Bowerman, Darcey Dean and Angelica Pearl Scott.

The full cast will include Aidan O’Neill, Joshua Dever, Samuel Wilson Freeman, Maria Garrett, Kiera Haynes, AJ Lewis, Adam Lyons, Lisa Mathieson, Ellie Mitchell, Matt Overfield, Tom Scanlon, Vicki Lee Taylor and Rebecca Donnelly, Effie Rae Dyson, Amy Everett, Travis Ross and Paulo Teixeira.

A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now.

Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the ​alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ has been created by a transatlantic team of award-winning artists, with a Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, Original Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, (the Tony Award-nominated team behind ‘Something Rotten!’, along with O’Farrell), Direction by 4-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (‘Hello, Dolly!’), Choreography by Lorin Latarro (‘Waitress’), and Music Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestrations by Ethan Popp (‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical’).

Scenic design is by David Korins (‘Hamilton’), Costume Design by Catherine Zuber (‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’), Lighting Design by Philip S. Rosenberg (‘Pretty Woman The Musical’), Sound Design by Brian Ronan (‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’), Hair Design by David Brian Brown (‘Frozen’), Makeup & Prosthetics Design by Tommy Kurzman (‘The King and I’), Casting by Stuart Burt (‘Cabaret’), and Musical Direction by Elliot Ware (‘Sunny Afternoon’).

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ is produced by Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson and is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

For further information, please visit www.mrsdoubtfirethemusical.co.uk.