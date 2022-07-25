‘Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit’ celebrates release with Steam Sale

Thunderful and Tag Of Joy are celebrating their mystery adventure game Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit, which released back in May, with a brand-new accolades trailer. To toast its success, Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit is part of the Thunderful Steam sale, with a 20% discount running until 28th July for £13.59.

The new accolades trailer highlights what makes this point and click adventure stand out and why fans of the genre should meet this colorful cast of characters and uncover the secrets they’re hiding.

“We are really happy about the positive reception and praise Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit has gotten so far. We really enjoyed making our own adventure game inspired by the classics and we hope even more people will get to experience it!” Šarūnas Ledas – Game Director

Credit: Thunderful / Tag Of Joy

From enigmatic anonymous messages to logic-testing conundrums, to classic item puzzles, Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit is packed with a variety of satisfying mysteries and puzzles for players to solve. As you explore the game’s rich hand-painted scenes, you’ll meet a host of fun and eccentric characters, all with fully voiced dialogue, further building a rich world that’s a pleasure to inhabit.

Headed up by the art director from Broken Sword 2.5, Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit takes inspiration from adventure classics like Broken Sword and Syberia, while offering a modern and unique take on the genre that showcases underexplored locations across Eastern Europe, along with their fascinating history. Explore a beguiling hand-painted world full of life, rich with history and threaded with conspiratorial intrigue.

