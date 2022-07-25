Challenging puzzler ‘Hostlight’ launches on Steam

Hostlight is a challenging indie puzzler developed by ESDIP_GAMES and published by Selecta Play. The game features over 20 levels where players have to use light and shadow to complete puzzles while unfolding the mysteries around them.

Hostlight uses light and shadow as well as primary colours to manipulate silhouettes, so players can create figures to obtain pieces necessary for completing each level. Mix and match colours and filters, use mirrors to play around with shapes, and take advantage of the environment. By decoding puzzles, players will explore an intriguing Tower that’s very different from anything they have seen.

A charming robotic companion called The Guide will help players during their travels through Sanctuary Rooms created a long time ago by an ancient civilization, The Builders. Solve the puzzles, complete each room and unfold the story behind this strange and advanced civilization and the Tower.

Hostlight is available now for PC via Steam with a 20% temporary discount at a price of £9.11.