Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Challenging puzzler ‘Hostlight’ launches on Steam

Explore a mysterious Tower.

Published

Hostlight
Credit: ESDIP_GAMES / Selecta Play

Hostlight is a challenging indie puzzler developed by ESDIP_GAMES and published by Selecta Play. The game features over 20 levels where players have to use light and shadow to complete puzzles while unfolding the mysteries around them.

Hostlight uses light and shadow as well as primary colours to manipulate silhouettes, so players can create figures to obtain pieces necessary for completing each level. Mix and match colours and filters, use mirrors to play around with shapes, and take advantage of the environment. By decoding puzzles, players will explore an intriguing Tower that’s very different from anything they have seen.

A charming robotic companion called The Guide will help players during their travels through Sanctuary Rooms created a long time ago by an ancient civilization, The Builders. Solve the puzzles, complete each room and unfold the story behind this strange and advanced civilization and the Tower.

Hostlight is available now for PC via Steam with a 20% temporary discount at a price of £9.11.

In this article:, , , , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kane Brown Kane Brown

EF Country

Kane Brown announces new album ‘Different Man’ for September release

Seventeen songs and a world tour on the way from Kane Brown!

7 days ago
Brooke Moriber Brooke Moriber

EF Country

Brooke Moriber to release powerful, evocative new song ‘Savior’

Impactful, soaring ballad with Carly Pearce type vibes.

6 days ago
Shania Twain Shania Twain

EF Country

New Shania Twain documentary ‘Not Just a Girl’ on Netflix with new song too

Netflix documentary coming July 26th with a new song to accompany it too.

5 days ago
Little Big Town Little Big Town

EF Country

Little Big Town announce details of new album ‘Mr Sun’

16 new songs on the way from acclaimed vocal group.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you