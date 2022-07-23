‘The Serpent Queen’: first images released for STARZPLAY’s Samantha Morton series

‘The Serpent Queen’ is coming to STARZPLAY and the first-look images have been released.

Starring Samantha Morton (‘Minority Report’) as the titular character, the series also stars Amrita Acharia (‘Game of Thrones’), Enzo Cilenti (‘The Last Tycoon’), Barry Atsma (‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’), Nicholas Burns (‘Harlots’) and Danny Kirrane (‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’).

Two-time SAG Award Winner Charles Dance (‘Game of Thrones’), along with Ludivine Sagnier (‘8 Women’), Liv Hill (‘Three Girls’) Kiruna Stamell (‘The New Pope’) and Colm Meaney (‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’) will appear in recurring roles.

‘The Serpent Queen’ is based on the book ‘Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France’ by Leonie Frieda. It will follow Catherine de Medici, who marries into the French court as an orphaned teenager expected to bring in a fortune in dowry and produce heirs, only to discover that her husband is in love with an older woman and that she cannot conceive children. She manages to keep her marriage going, and rule France for thirty years.

‘The Serpent Queen’ will be available to stream on STARZPLAY across the U.K., Europe, Latin America, and Japan, and in the U.S. and Canada on STARZ platforms.

Take a look at the images in our gallery below: