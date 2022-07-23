Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘The Serpent Queen’: first images released for STARZPLAY’s Samantha Morton series

The new series will land on the streamer soon.

Published

The Serpent Queen
Credit: STARZ

‘The Serpent Queen’ is coming to STARZPLAY and the first-look images have been released.

Starring Samantha Morton (‘Minority Report’) as the titular character, the series also stars Amrita Acharia (‘Game of Thrones’), Enzo Cilenti (The Last Tycoon’), Barry Atsma (‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’), Nicholas Burns (‘Harlots’) and Danny Kirrane (‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’).

Two-time SAG Award Winner Charles Dance (‘Game of Thrones’), along with Ludivine Sagnier (‘8 Women’), Liv Hill (‘Three Girls’) Kiruna Stamell (‘The New Pope’) and Colm Meaney (‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’) will appear in recurring roles.

‘The Serpent Queen’ is based on the book ‘Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France’ by Leonie Frieda. It will follow Catherine de Medici, who marries into the French court as an orphaned teenager expected to bring in a fortune in dowry and produce heirs, only to discover that her husband is in love with an older woman and that she cannot conceive children. She manages to keep her marriage going, and rule France for thirty years.

‘The Serpent Queen’ will be available to stream on STARZPLAY across the U.K., Europe, Latin America, and Japan, and in the U.S. and Canada on STARZ platforms.

Take a look at the images in our gallery below:

The Serpent Queen
The Serpent Queen
The Serpent Queen
The Serpent Queen
The Serpent Queen
The Serpent Queen
The Serpent Queen
The Serpent Queen
Credit: STARZ

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kane Brown Kane Brown

EF Country

Kane Brown announces new album ‘Different Man’ for September release

Seventeen songs and a world tour on the way from Kane Brown!

4 days ago

EF Country

Tenille Arts, The Grace, London live review

The rising star played a headline set in London to round off her first UK tour.

6 days ago
Bilal Zafar Bilal Zafar

Arts

Bilal Zafar’s £6.50 Minimum Wage Gig Inspires New Fringe Show CARE, His Year Working For Very Wealthy Older People

Twitch star Bilal delves into the archives to process his first job in the care sector, fresh from graduating with a media degree.

6 days ago
Pink Pink

Music

Listen: Pink releases new single ‘Irrelevant’

The singer hits back at her critics.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you