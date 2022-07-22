Teaser trailer arrives for ‘Vampire Academy’ ahead of series premiere in September

‘Vampire Academy’ is coming to Peacock, on Sky and NOW, on 16th September 2022 and today the teaser trailer has arrived.

The series will launch with four episodes with new episodes released on a weekly basis. ‘Vampire Academy’ comes from executive producer Julie Plec (‘The Vampire Diaries’, ‘The Originals’, ‘Legacies’) and Marguerite MacIntyre (‘The Vampire Diaries’).

‘Vampire Academy’ is a story of friendship, romance and danger. St. Vladmir’s Academy isn’t just any boarding school – it’s a hidden place where vampire royals are educated and half-human teens train to protect them from the savage ‘Strigoi’ vampires who would like to see them destroyed.

Credit: Peacock

In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage ‘Strigoi’ who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first.

The cast of the show includes Sisi Stringer (‘Mortal Kombat’), Daniela Nieves (‘Snowfall’), Kieron Moore (‘Sex Education’), Andre Dae Kim (Locke & Key), J. August Richards (‘Agents of Shield’), Anita-Joy Uwajeh (‘Lucky Man’), Mia Mckenna-Bruce (‘Persuasion’), Rhian Blundell (‘Nobody Girl’), Jonetta Kaiser (‘Tales’) and Andrew Liner (‘Grown-ish’).

The first episode is directed by Bille Woodruff with subsequent episodes directed by Luis Prieto, Jesse Warn, Erica Dunton, Geoff Shotz and Julie Plec.

Watch the teaser trailer at the top of this article.