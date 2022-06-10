‘Queer As Folk’ reboot coming to STARZPLAY in July

The much-buzzed reboot of ‘Queer as Folk’ is coming to STARZPLAY, the premium streaming service from STARZ, in the UK from Friday 1st July with two episodes available each week.

The series, which has debuted in the US already, stars Devin Way (‘Grey’s Anatomy’) as Brodie, Fin Argus (‘The Gifted’) as Mingus, Jesse James Keitel (‘Big Sky’) as Ruthie, CG as Shar, Johnny Sibilly (‘Hacks’) as Noah and Ryan O’Connell (‘Special’) as Julian.

The cast also includes Kim Cattrall (‘Sex and the City’) as Brenda, Juliette Lewis (‘Yellowjackets’) as Judy, Ed Begley Jr (‘Better Call Saul’) as Winston, Armand Fields (‘Work in Progress’) as Bussey, Chris Renfro (‘Reno 911!’) as Daddius, Eric Graise (‘Step Up: High Water’) as Marvin, Sachin Bhatt (‘Grace & Frankie’) as Ali, Benito Skinner as Jack Cole Jordan, Nyle DiMarco (‘Dancing with the Stars’), Lukas Gage (‘The White Lotus’) as Eric, Megan Stalter (‘Hacks’) as Meg, Olli Haaskivi (‘Manifest’) as George and Calvin Seabrooks (‘4400’) as Taylor.

‘Queer as Folk’ explores a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

