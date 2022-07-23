Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hard West 2

Games & Tech

‘Hard West 2’ launches on PC next month

Journey into the dark heart of the Wild West.

Published

Good Shepherd Entertainment has announced that Hard West 2, the long-awaited sequel to the hit turn-based strategy game, will launch for PC via Steam and GOG ​ on 4th August, 2022. Developed by Ice Code Games, Hard West 2 delivers a classic Western world with a supernatural twist, where legends tell of an elusive ghost train with a bounty of gold for the taking. Players step into the shoes of Gin Carter, a notorious outlaw with a reputation as dangerous as the frontier itself.

The latest trailer, which can be seen below, highlights some of the various human and supernatural adversaries players will encounter. Look out for the curse-casting Shadow Blackheart and the Demon Hellspawn that can target an entire crowd with its toxin-barfing abilities.

Hard West 2
Hard West 2
Hard West 2
Hard West 2
Hard West 2
Hard West 2
Credit: Good Shepherd Entertainment / Ice Code Games

The game features an expansive, character-driven story which is brought to life by the voice talents of Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series), Darien Sills-Evans (Days Gone, League of Legends) and Adam Gifford (The Colony, Batman: Hush). There’s also a score by BAFTA Award winner Jason Graves (Dead Space, Tomb Raider) and story co-written by Origins Awards winner and New York Times bestselling author Matt Forbeck (Deadlands).

Hard West 2 will be priced at £23.99 and is available to wishlist on Steam. Visit the Hard West game website for more information. EF Games hopes to bring you a full review around launch.

In this article:, , , , , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kane Brown Kane Brown

EF Country

Kane Brown announces new album ‘Different Man’ for September release

Seventeen songs and a world tour on the way from Kane Brown!

4 days ago

EF Country

Tenille Arts, The Grace, London live review

The rising star played a headline set in London to round off her first UK tour.

6 days ago
Pink Pink

Music

Listen: Pink releases new single ‘Irrelevant’

The singer hits back at her critics.

5 days ago
Bilal Zafar Bilal Zafar

Arts

Bilal Zafar’s £6.50 Minimum Wage Gig Inspires New Fringe Show CARE, His Year Working For Very Wealthy Older People

Twitch star Bilal delves into the archives to process his first job in the care sector, fresh from graduating with a media degree.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you