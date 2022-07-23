‘Hard West 2’ launches on PC next month

Good Shepherd Entertainment has announced that Hard West 2, the long-awaited sequel to the hit turn-based strategy game, will launch for PC via Steam and GOG ​ on 4th August, 2022. Developed by Ice Code Games, Hard West 2 delivers a classic Western world with a supernatural twist, where legends tell of an elusive ghost train with a bounty of gold for the taking. Players step into the shoes of Gin Carter, a notorious outlaw with a reputation as dangerous as the frontier itself.

The latest trailer, which can be seen below, highlights some of the various human and supernatural adversaries players will encounter. Look out for the curse-casting Shadow Blackheart and the Demon Hellspawn that can target an entire crowd with its toxin-barfing abilities.

Credit: Good Shepherd Entertainment / Ice Code Games

The game features an expansive, character-driven story which is brought to life by the voice talents of Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series), Darien Sills-Evans (Days Gone, League of Legends) and Adam Gifford (The Colony, Batman: Hush). There’s also a score by BAFTA Award winner Jason Graves (Dead Space, Tomb Raider) and story co-written by Origins Awards winner and New York Times bestselling author Matt Forbeck (Deadlands).

Hard West 2 will be priced at £23.99 and is available to wishlist on Steam. Visit the Hard West game website for more information. EF Games hopes to bring you a full review around launch.