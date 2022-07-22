‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ coming to 4K, Blu-ray and DVD in August

‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2‘, the hit sequel to 2020’s ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’, will arrive on 4K UHD + Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD from 8th August 2022 via Paramount Pictures.

The film, which is available to Download & Keep now, will also be available in a 2-movie collection with the first film on Digital, DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD + Blu-ray.

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic (Ben Schwartz) is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles (Idris Elba), in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilisations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ sees the return of Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic. The cast also includes James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub with Idris Elba and Jim Carrey.

The film is directed by Jeff Fowler with a screenplay by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and John Whittington with a stroy by Pat Casey & Josh Miller.

The release is.packed with nearly an hour of bonus features, headlined by an all-new, exclusive animated short entitled ‘Sonic Drone Home’ featuring Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles.

For fans looking to play the games that started it all, ‘Sonic Origins’, an all-new multi-game collection, is available now, starting at £32.99 GBP on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch family of systems and PC.