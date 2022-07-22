‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves’: Chris Pine tries to lead the pack in new trailer

The trailer has arrived for ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves’ and it’s safe to say it looks much-better than the critically mauled 2000 ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ film.

This new big screen outing stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant.

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

Credit: eOne

‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves’ brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

The film is directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, from a screenplay by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Michael Gilio, and a story by Chris McKay & Michael Gilio. The film is based on Hasbro’s ‘Dungeons & Dragons’.

‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves’ is set to be released in cinemas in March 2023.