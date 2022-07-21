‘Robust’ review

French screen legend Gérard Depardieu leads this delightfully offbeat new comedy-drama from writer and director Constance Meyer. Along with actress Déborah Lukumuena, ‘Robust’ is a compelling character study that dances between the bittersweet and the farcical elements of life to create a genuinely touching account of life, love, ambition and acceptance.

Georges (Gérard Depardieu) is a renowned film star in France. A cantankerous man who doesn’t suffer fools gladly, Georges navigates his life with the aid of his security adviser Lalou (Steve Tientcheu). He is called away for a family funeral, so in his absence Lalou has arranged for one of his young protégés to look after Georges. Aissa (Déborah Lukumuena) is a 25-year-old amateur wrestler and security professional who must keep Georges to his demanding shooting schedule, as a mutual friendship starts up and they start to learn about each other’s worlds.

Gérard Depardieu is always brilliant in any project he takes on, but ‘Robust’ seems to give the screen legend a job that feels very close to home. Depardieu can perform this kind of character in his sleep, but he delivers one of his most touching and immediate roles to date. Georges is a man who is struggling to find peace. He feels like his life is going to end soon and there’s regret and unfulfilled promise lingering over him. He has crippling anxiety and can’t be alone for very long. All of this is hidden from the outside world, so when Aissa enters his life, she acts as a gateway for him to face up to a few of those concerns, if not challenge them head on.

The dynamic between Depardieu and Déborah Lukumuena is key to the success of ‘Robust’. Theirs is an unlikely friendship that feels genuine and real at every turn. As they learn about one other, you can see the respect grow onscreen, with both giving the other a kind of support system that they each lack in life. Georges attempts to not be alone (like deliberately leaving his keys at home so that he has an excuse to go out and fetch his spare set from across town) are sad and relatable to witness. Again, this could have easily been overplayed in the hands of a lesser actor, but Depardieu handles it all with a deft touch. His fear of not going to sleep in case he has a heart attack results in a really good scene with Aissa, who helps him breathe and ride out the panic attack. It’s all gently played, but with a huge emotional fire at its core.

There’s a really affecting side story with Georges and a female fan of his that patiently waits for him outside his home every night. This story is explored one evening when Georges feels particularly alone, so he offers to buy her a drink. The conversation that follows at a bar is one of the best character exchanges I’ve seen this year. It’s sad and immediate, whilst offering each a glimmer of hope for the future. Constance Meyer really films this scene beautifully – capturing the bittersweet meeting of a fan and their beloved star, whilst highlighting the absences they both feel in life. It’s underplayed and utterly heart-breaking, with Gérard Depardieu commanding the screen with subtlety and compassion.

‘Robust’ is an engaging and entertaining comedy drama that has a lot of genuine heart. The two leads are brilliant, and the story keeps you engaged throughout. It’s just a shame that some of the narrative threads weren’t explored further because these characters are worth spending much more time with. There’s a genuine honestly in this film that should be celebrated, looking at the human condition and how we cope with the challenges of everyday life, no matter our station in life. Gérard Depardieu is front and centre of everything great with this story and sees to it that ‘Robust’ is worth your time and attention.

Cast: Gérard Depardieu, Déborah Lukumuena, Lucas Mortier, Megan Northam, Florence Janas, Steve Tientcheu, Théodore Le Blanc Director: Constance Meyer Writer: Constance Meyer, Marcia Romano Certificate: 15 Duration: 95 mins Released by: 606 Distribution Release date: 22nd July 2022