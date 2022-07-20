‘Hogwarts Legacy’ coming this holiday season – check out the latest footage

‘Harry Potter‘ fans rejoice as ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ is due for release this holiday season via Warner Bros. Games.

The open-world, action role-playing game is set in the 1800s wizarding world and is being developed by Avalanche Software.

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ is filled with immersive magic that puts players at the centre of their own adventure. Joining as a brand new fifth year student with a unique ability to manipulate powerful ancient magic, players will live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. Throughout their adventure, they will grow their character’s abilities by mastering powerful spells, brewing potions, and harvesting magical plants as they face off against deadly enemies. Along the way, they will meet new friends who can accompany them, interact with school professors, and confront dangers that could jeopardize the future of wizardkind.

Credit: Warner Bros. Games

Fans can take a look at the Official Gameplay Reveal to get a good look at the game and find out what to expect. The narrated video gives an in-depth look into the gameplay, including character customization, and the variety of spells, adventures, missions, locations, and characters that players will encounter as a student at Hogwarts.

An Official Behind the Scenes video featuring comments by the creative minds making the game has also been released, which you can enjoy below:

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ will be published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label. The game will be available for PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch system and PC.



