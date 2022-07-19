Walter Presents is bringing its first Ukrainian series ‘Hide & Seek’ to Channel 4 and All 4 in August

Walter Presents is bringing its first Ukrainian series to UK screens in August with the arrival of ‘Hide and Seek’.

The series follows detectives Varta and Maksim, as they hunt down an elusive Pied Piper of an unsuspecting town.

‘Hide and Seek’ was created by Irina Gromozda and stars Vyacheslav Dovzhenko, Yuliya Abdel Fattakh and Pyotr Rykov.

In an ordinary looking apartment, a father and daughter play a game of hide-and-seek. While searching for his daughter, she is nowhere to be found… Later, a video is posted which shows the girl holding a sign with a mysterious set of numbers. But what do they mean? She’s the first of several children who disappear without a trace in a small industrial town. Young detectives Varta Naumova and Maksim Shumov take on the complex case and… their own demons.

Varta is a distant person and extremely protective of her personal space, while Maksim comes across as an easy-going sociable guy. Both have experienced trauma in their lives, and this case touches them on a deeper level. They become personally vested in finding the children and apprehending the kidnapper as they face their respective pasts.

The series was nominated for Best Central and Eastern European Series at the Serial Killer awards.

Walter Presents: ‘Hide and Seek’ will launch on Channel 4 at 11pm on 14th August 2022 and the series will be available on All 4 as a boxset from 12th August 2022.