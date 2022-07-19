Connect with us

James Barker Band

EF Country

James Barker Band release atmospheric new song ‘Rain All Summer’

One to include on your summer playlists.

Published

Keeping busy as they come to the end of their summer tour, multi-award-winning, PLATINUM-selling James Barker Band (JBB) have released surprise new track for fans ‘Rain All Summer’

As the warm weather sets in ‘Rain All Summer’ is sure to be the soundtrack for every midsummer romance. Written by JBB frontman James Barker, Travis Wood, Casey Brown and Jordan Minton (Keith Urban, Dan & Shay), the intimate track gives couples a reason to get out of the season’s sizzling heat and lay in bed all summer. Embracing Barker’s familiar cheeky wordplay with lyrics – Who cares if the sun ain’t shining / let it storm, let it pour, I don’t mind if it keeps you and me tangled up in these sheets we’re under – “Rain All Summer” allows even the most emotionally reserved to let their partner know how they feel about them.  

James Barker Band
Credit: Matthew Berinato

We enjoyed seeing JBB at the C2C festival in London last March and are really enjoying their output and music since the decision was taken to move to Nashville full time a few years ago. ‘Rain All Summer’ is a fine example of what the band can do – it’s a melodic, atmospheric track with echoes of classic Keith Urban and Rascal Flatts and is definitely a ‘must-include’ on your summer playlists.

