Kane Brown announces new album ‘Different Man’ for September release

Kane Brown has announced his highly-anticipated third studio album ‘Different Man’ is set to be released September 9th. The 5X AMA award-winning artist and Time100 honoree confirmed the news by partnering with CMT to become the first artist ever to reveal his official album cover on Paramount’s Times Square Billboard. The fan-selected album cover for ‘Different Man’ was one of two options Brown released to his fans earlier last week on his Instagram, asking for them to pick their favorite option.

Credit: RCA Nashville

The album will feature a total of seventeen songs, including his current Top-5-and climbing hit single “Like I Love Country Music,” his co-produced track, “Whiskey Sour,” his #1 hit, “One Mississippi,” “Leave You Alone,” and the new single, “Grand,” set to be released Friday, July 22nd. Additionally, the album will include twelve additional yet to be revealed songs.

Fans can pre-save the album ‘Different Man’ starting Friday (7/22). To pre-save Brown’s new song, “Grand,” visit here.

In addition to his forthcoming album, Brown will be kicking off his international ‘Drunk or Dreaming’ tour, which will include his first touring dates to Australia and New Zealand as well as his long-awaited return to Canada and Europe. The tour will kick off September 17th in Melbourne, Australia before continuing throughout Australia, New Zealand, Canada, UK and Europe. We’ve got tickets to see him in Birmingham, UK in January and can’t wait. Tickets can be purchased here.