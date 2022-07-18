Lily Rose releases new song ‘In My Drinks’

Lily Rose continues her “confident ease blending musical styles” (Rolling Stone) with brand-new track ‘In My Drinks’ just days before kicking off her first-ever headlining run across the West Coast. Penned by Jamie Davis, Jordan Gray and Rob Pennington, the nostalgic new track finds Rose chasing that next drink because it allows her to reminisce on the good times she and her ex shared, while avoiding the harsh reality that it’s over.

“Long as I’m still buzzing she’s sitting right here // Cause it’s clear when I’m sober that it’s over with the girl of my dreams,” Rose regretfully admits.

“I immediately fell in love with this song the first time I heard it. I could just imagine myself telling this story from the heart with just an acoustic guitar or absolutely blasting it with my band,” shares Rose.

“I’ll always remember the day we recorded in the studio with Joey (Moi) – the drums, the movement, it all came together with such energy. I’m thrilled to have some new music out there to play on the road.” ‘In My Drinks’ continues the new chapter of music coming from Rose since her critically acclaimed debut project ‘Stronger Than I Am.’ With no signs of slowing down, the 2022 ACM Best New Female Artist nominee and GLAAD Breakthrough Music Artist recently made her CMA Fest debut at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. We saw her at the Nissan Stadium and during her own set on one of the smaller stages too. The energy Lily Rose exudes on stage is terrific to watch.