Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Lily Rose releases new song ‘In My Drinks’

Another great new song from a seriously exciting artist.

Published

Lily Rose
Credit: John Shearer

Lily Rose continues her “confident ease blending musical styles” (Rolling Stone) with brand-new track ‘In My Drinks’ just days before kicking off her first-ever headlining run across the West Coast. Penned by Jamie Davis, Jordan Gray and Rob Pennington, the nostalgic new track finds Rose chasing that next drink because it allows her to reminisce on the good times she and her ex shared, while avoiding the harsh reality that it’s over. 

“Long as I’m still buzzing she’s sitting right here // Cause it’s clear when I’m sober that it’s over with the girl of my dreams,” Rose regretfully admits.

 “I immediately fell in love with this song the first time I heard it. I could just imagine myself telling this story from the heart with just an acoustic guitar or absolutely blasting it with my band,” shares Rose.

“I’ll always remember the day we recorded in the studio with Joey (Moi) – the drums, the movement, it all came together with such energy. I’m thrilled to have some new music out there to play on the road.” ‘In My Drinks’ continues the new chapter of music coming from Rose since her critically acclaimed debut project ‘Stronger Than I Am.’ With no signs of slowing down, the 2022 ACM Best New Female Artist nominee and GLAAD Breakthrough Music Artist recently made her CMA Fest debut at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. We saw her at the Nissan Stadium and during her own set on one of the smaller stages too. The energy Lily Rose exudes on stage is terrific to watch.

Rose’s stacked summer of performances includes dates alongside Sam Hunt and appearances at some of the season’s most anticipated festivals such as Watershed, Windy City Smokeout and Country Jam. Come fall, Rose will hit the road on Dylan Scott’s ‘Amen To That’ Tour.  For dates and more information, visit her website here and keep up with her on InstagramTikTok and YouTube.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Scream Scream

Film

‘Scream 6’: everything we know about the next sequel

All of the latest on the upcoming movie is right here.

3 days ago
Keith Urban Keith Urban

EF Country

Read & watch Keith Urban talk ‘Brown Eyes Baby’ with Kelleigh Bannen

Urban talks all about the writing process behind new song 'Brown Eyes Baby'

2 days ago
Ty Herndon Ty Herndon

EF Country

Ty Herndon – ‘JACOB’ review

A personal, uplifting 45 minutes of music.

4 days ago
Sam Hunt Sam Hunt

EF Country

Your top 5 Country music songs of the summer 2022

Your Top 5 Summer anthems in Country music for 2022

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you