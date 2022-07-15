Connect with us

David Beckham documentary in the works at Netflix

The footballing legend is the focus on a new doc for the streamer.

Published

David Beckham
Credit: Netflix

Football legend David Beckham is the focus of a new documentary series coming to Netflix it has been announced.

The definitive multi-part series will go beyond the shine of stardom to explore Beckham’s humble working class beginnings in East London, and the drive and determination that led him to become one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time.

It will feature a mixture of never-before-seen personal archive footage from the last forty years and interviews with David Beckham, his family and friends, and key figures who have been part of his journey both on and off the pitch.

The documentary is being helmed by Fisher Stevens (‘Palmer’), who serves as director and executive producer, along with Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning producer John Battsek (‘One Day in September’).

Studio 99 in association with Ventureland is producing the series, which will be edited by Chris King (‘Senna’) and Bjorn Johnson (‘Don’t F**k With Cats’). The cinematography is by Tim Cragg (‘Three Identical Strangers’).

