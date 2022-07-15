Interview: Maisie Richardson-Sellers opens up about new Channel 4 thriller ‘The Undeclared War’

‘The Undeclared War’ is a new cyber-warfare thriller from Peter Kosminsky (‘Wolf Hall’) that is airing weekly on Channel 4 and available to binge on All 4.

Boasting a star-studded cast that includes Simon Pegg, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Adrian Lester, Alex Jennings, Mark Rylance, and Kerry Godliman, the series has had viewers hooked since its debut at the end of June.

I recently spoke with Maisie Richardson-Sellers, best-known for her role in the hit US series ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’, to find out about the show, discuss her character Kathy, and to talk about what’s coming up in the next episodes…

The Undeclared War’ is airing on Channel 4 and is available on All 4 now. What’s the show all about?

The show follows a university student, Saara, as she enters the highly secretive world of GCHQ for a coveted work experience placement role. This season pulls back the veil on the very real threat of cyber-attacks, and their potential ramifications on everyday life. It is also a very intimate, human story of a young woman dealing with loss, love and how far she is willing to go for the good of her country.

You play the character Kathy Freeman. Who is she and what do we need to know about her going into the show?

Kathy is a force! She’s whip smart, passionate, and has a silent strength with a New Yorker’s edge. She works at NSA in the States but is on attachment at GCHQ. She is a cyber analyst (a cyber detective) working to try and prevent International online ‘bots’ from manipulating the British public. She struggles with how homogenous and uptight GCHQ is, and when she meets Saara, they form an intense and fiery bond. When they stumble upon a potentially catastrophic cyber-attack, they find themselves torn between their sense of moral integrity and their professional duties.

Credit: Channel 4

Why did you want to get involved with the series and what was the casting process like?

Working with Director/Writer Peter Kosminsky has long been a dream of mine. He is notorious for seamlessly weaving astute political commentary with visceral, intricate storytelling. From the first audition he was incredible. He knows each character so intimately, that you feel like you are stepping into a fully fleshed out world and are discussing real people. I then did a chemistry read with Hannah Khalique-Brown (who plays Saara) and the connection was instant. She is such a generous and talented actor, and now also a lifelong friend.

The ensemble cast is excellent. What was your experience of making the show and what did you learn from your co-stars?

Working with the likes of Simon Pegg, Alex Jennings and Mark Rylance was a phenomenal experience. I learnt so much as a performer from observing and working with them. We also had a lot of fun, endless laughs and dined our way through the city. Hannah Khalique-Brown and I have very similar preparation approaches, and so we held hands and dove in as deep as we could. It was a truly blissful experience building this world with such a talented and committed cast.

Peter is such a gentle and precise director. He manages to create an electric and yet very nurturing environment on set. I felt safe to play, explore and challenge myself, which is a glorious feeling as an actor.

The series explores cyber warfare and feels very relevant to what’s going on in the world today. What preparation did you do for the role ahead of shooting?

I barely knew anything about cyber security when I first auditioned. When I read the scripts, not only were the writing and the characters fantastic, but I found the topic deeply chilling. I did a lot of research into NSA and GCHQ. I was fascinated by the degree of secrecy and compartmentalization, and also just now real the threat of cyber warfare currently is. Peter told us that everything that happens in the show has either happened before, or the technology already exists for it to happen right now. I think it is important to understand the potential ramifications, misuses and strengths of cyber security as our world moves ever deeper into the cyber sphere.

Credit: Channel 4

What would you say was the biggest challenge of playing this role?

Doing an American accent when surrounded solely by Brits! I spoke in an American accent from the moment I got in the car to head to set, until the moment I got home, in order to try and prevent my accent from slipping. Some of the crew were shocked when we wrapped and my British accent came back, so hopefully that’s a sign that it worked!

What else do you have coming up after ‘The Undeclared War’?

I have fallen in love with directing, and recently directed my first two episodes of television on ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’. I am passionate about uplifting the voices of marginalised communities, and creating films that truthfully explore the intricacies, tribulations and strengths of those often ignored or misrepresented by mainstream media. I am currently writing my first feature, and I also have a few acting, directing, and producing projects in development that I will be able to talk about very soon… so watch this space!

‘The Undeclared War’ continues at 9pm Thursdays on Channel 4 and the series is available to watch now on All 4.