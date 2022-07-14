Four night tickets for CMAFest 2023 in Nashville to go onsale soon

Four-night stadium passes for the 50th CMA Fest – which takes place in Nashville Thursday, June 8through Sunday, June 11, 2023 – will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 10:00 AM/CT. For details, visit CMAfest.com. CMA Country Connection email subscribers gain presale access Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 10:00 AM/CT.

We loved our trip out to the CMAFest last month and had a ball – coming back way more tired than when we left but with a huge grin on our face! You can read a review of our top 10 CMAFest 2022 moments here

Passes include four nights of live concerts at Nissan Stadium with the biggest stars in Country Music. Four-day parking will also be available for purchase via Ticketmaster.

CMA Fest 2022 took over downtown Nashville in June for four days of sold-out shows and capacity crowds, along with surprise performances and unforgettable collaborations. The festival featured more than 260 acts and hosted more than 80,000 estimated visitors from all 50 states and 39 international countries. Unlike other festivals, CMA Fest performers donate their time to perform so ticket proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music education initiatives across the country through the CMA Foundation.

The festival is filmed for a three-hour special, “CMA Fest,” with this year’s broadcast hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King. The primetime concert special airs Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 8/7c on ABC.