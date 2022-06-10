Connect with us

Win an exclusive CMA Fest Riverfront stage, Riverside Retreat snapback

We’ve got one up for grabs.

CMA Fest snapback
Credit: EF Country

CMA Fest in Nashville is well underway and to celebrate we’ve got an exclusive giveaway just for you!

We’ve managed to get our hands on an exclusive CMA Fest Riverfront Stage, Riverside Retreat snapback and we’re giving it away to one lucky winner. These snapbacks aren’t available to buy anywhere so this is a real exclusive.

To keep up-to-date with all the latest at CMA Fest, make sure you’re following EF Country on Instagram as we’re posting daily updates live from Nashville.

To be in with a chance of winning the snapback, enter our competition below…

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Thursday 16th June 2022.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 13.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

