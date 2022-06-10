Win an exclusive CMA Fest Riverfront stage, Riverside Retreat snapback

CMA Fest in Nashville is well underway and to celebrate we’ve got an exclusive giveaway just for you!

We’ve managed to get our hands on an exclusive CMA Fest Riverfront Stage, Riverside Retreat snapback and we’re giving it away to one lucky winner. These snapbacks aren’t available to buy anywhere so this is a real exclusive.

To keep up-to-date with all the latest at CMA Fest, make sure you’re following EF Country on Instagram as we’re posting daily updates live from Nashville.

To be in with a chance of winning the snapback, enter our competition below…

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Thursday 16th June 2022.

Terms & Conditions