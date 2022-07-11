Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Kameron Marlowe’s anticipated debut album ‘We Were Cowboys’ gets a release date

End of August release for this much anticipated debut album

Published

Kameron Marlowe
Credit: Matthew Berinato

Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville rising country artist Kameron Marlowe has announced the upcoming release of his debut album “We Were Cowboys” on August 26. Produced by CMA and ACM Award-winning industry veteran Dann Huff and GRAMMY-nominated Brad Hill, “We Were Cowboys” features 16 tracks.

Pre-save the full album HERE.

Kameron Marlowe
Credit: Columbia Nashville / Sony Music Nashville

“I’ve been working on this project for the better part of two years, and I’ve lived a lot of life in that time,” said Marlowe. “This album encapsulates it all – nostalgia, romance, heartbreak, and everything in between. I couldn’t be prouder of this project, and I’m incredibly excited for fans to get a deeper look at who I am through these songs.”

The title track, “We Were Cowboys,” is available now. Written by Marlowe, Wyatt McCubbin and chart-topping singer/songwriter Tyler Farr, the song is about the unbridled confidence and fervor for life that comes with childhood. The nostalgic, dream-like track is grounded by Marlowe’s recognizable strong and raspy voice.

Track Listing:

  1. We Were Cowboys (*Kameron Marlowe, Wyatt McCubbin, Tyler Farr)
  2. Country Boy’s Prayer (*Casey Beathard, Dan Isbell, Reid Isbell)
  3. Girl On Fire (*Kameron Marlowe, Jason Gantt, Josh Osborne)
  4. Giving You Up (*Kameron Marlowe)
  5. Does It Have to Be Over (*Kameron Marlowe, Josh Hoge, Wyatt McCubbin)
  6. This Old Town (*Kameron Marlowe, Tyler Farr, Wyatt McCubbin)
  7. Money Ain’t $hit (*Casey Beathard, Brice Long, Shane Minor)
  8. Fool Me Again (*Kameron Marlowe, Rob Williford, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)
  9. Burn ‘Em All (*Kameron Marlowe, Brinley Addington, Joey Hyde, Aaron Eshuis)
  10. Steady Heart (*Kameron Marlowe, Jessi Alexander, Dan Isbell)
  11. Over Now (*Tucker Beathard, Jake Mitchell)
  12. Saying Goodbye (*Carson Chamberlain, Wyatt McCubbin, Mark Nesler)
  13. Ain’t Enough Whiskey (*Kameron Marlowe, John Pierce, Dan Isbell)
  14. Runnin’ Out On You (*Alex Maxwell, Dawson Edwards, Liam Stolly)
  15. Granny’s Got a Garden (For G’maw Jan) (*Kameron Marlowe, Rob Williford, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)
  16. Long Way Down (*C. Michael Spriggs, Craig Wiseman)

Pre-save the full album HERE.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Luke Combs Luke Combs

EF Country

Is it fair to say that all Luke Combs songs sound the same?

A 'hot take' or just simply wrong?

7 days ago
Jessica Lynn Jessica Lynn

EF Country

Interview: Jessica Lynn talks new music and her future plans

The Country singer-songwriter opens up about her upcoming album.

4 days ago
Dan Davidson Dan Davidson

EF Country

Canadian artist Dan Davidson releases the video to new song ‘Warm Beer’

Rollicking 'just dumped' honky tonk song with a unique video to go alongside it.

5 days ago
Cam Cam

EF Country

Interview: Cam on UK fans, new music and 2022 plans

We caught up with the singer-songwriter ahead of her recent show at BST Hyde Park.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you