Kameron Marlowe’s anticipated debut album ‘We Were Cowboys’ gets a release date

Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville rising country artist Kameron Marlowe has announced the upcoming release of his debut album “We Were Cowboys” on August 26. Produced by CMA and ACM Award-winning industry veteran Dann Huff and GRAMMY-nominated Brad Hill, “We Were Cowboys” features 16 tracks.

Pre-save the full album HERE.

Credit: Columbia Nashville / Sony Music Nashville

“I’ve been working on this project for the better part of two years, and I’ve lived a lot of life in that time,” said Marlowe. “This album encapsulates it all – nostalgia, romance, heartbreak, and everything in between. I couldn’t be prouder of this project, and I’m incredibly excited for fans to get a deeper look at who I am through these songs.”

The title track, “We Were Cowboys,” is available now. Written by Marlowe, Wyatt McCubbin and chart-topping singer/songwriter Tyler Farr, the song is about the unbridled confidence and fervor for life that comes with childhood. The nostalgic, dream-like track is grounded by Marlowe’s recognizable strong and raspy voice.

Track Listing:

We Were Cowboys (*Kameron Marlowe, Wyatt McCubbin, Tyler Farr) Country Boy’s Prayer (*Casey Beathard, Dan Isbell, Reid Isbell) Girl On Fire (*Kameron Marlowe, Jason Gantt, Josh Osborne) Giving You Up (*Kameron Marlowe) Does It Have to Be Over (*Kameron Marlowe, Josh Hoge, Wyatt McCubbin) This Old Town (*Kameron Marlowe, Tyler Farr, Wyatt McCubbin) Money Ain’t $hit (*Casey Beathard, Brice Long, Shane Minor) Fool Me Again (*Kameron Marlowe, Rob Williford, Brad Warren, Brett Warren) Burn ‘Em All (*Kameron Marlowe, Brinley Addington, Joey Hyde, Aaron Eshuis) Steady Heart (*Kameron Marlowe, Jessi Alexander, Dan Isbell) Over Now (*Tucker Beathard, Jake Mitchell) Saying Goodbye (*Carson Chamberlain, Wyatt McCubbin, Mark Nesler) Ain’t Enough Whiskey (*Kameron Marlowe, John Pierce, Dan Isbell) Runnin’ Out On You (*Alex Maxwell, Dawson Edwards, Liam Stolly) Granny’s Got a Garden (For G’maw Jan) (*Kameron Marlowe, Rob Williford, Brad Warren, Brett Warren) Long Way Down (*C. Michael Spriggs, Craig Wiseman)

Pre-save the full album HERE.