Carrie Underwood’s ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ album is released on vinyl with cassette on the way

Carrie Underwood’s ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ has now been released on purple vinyl! The new album, released 10 June, is Underwood’s 10th album (including all nine of her studio albums and her 2014 ‘Greatest Hits: Decade #1’) to debut in the Top 10 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200.

Underwood just returned from the UK, where she promoted Denim & Rhinestones and made worldwide headlines joining Guns N’ Roses onstage for two songs during each of their shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Let’s hope it’s not the last time we see Carrie in the UK during the ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ cycle. She won’t be at the C2C festival next year as her American shows clash with that weekend in London but we will be eagerly awaiting the announcement of UK shows.

Credit: Jeff Johnson

‘Denim & Rhinestones’ purple vinyl is available HERE. Signed CD Box Sets and Signed Vinyl Box Sets are also available now, which includes an exclusive t-shirt, rhinestone pack, denim tote bag, album slip mat, and signed photo card in limited quantities here. Fans can order from physical retailers here. A cassette version is also available on 5 August.

Credit: UMG Nashville





Underwood recently announced her new U.S. arena tour with dates in autumn 2022 and spring 2023, joined by special guest Jimmie Allen on all dates. For more information, go to carrieunderwoodofficial.com.