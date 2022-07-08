Kenny Foster releases the Evocative, impactful new song ‘Copy, Paste, Repeat’

Kenny Foster has today (July 8) shared ‘Copy, Paste, Repeat’, the brand new single from his forthcoming release, Somewhere In Middle America, and the follow up to ‘Poor Kids’ and the album’s title track.

“I think it’s beautiful when people find what they want early in life. Love, career, kids, home, etc. Enviable even,” says Kenny. “And for the select few that happens for: congrats, that’s awesome. Only, this song isn’t about them.

“This song is about the underside of that coin. The folks who grow bitter, or angry, or sad about the hand they’ve been dealt. Some people leave before they become those folks. Some people get stuck before they realize that they are those folks. I have a great amount of empathy for this plight, and that empathy breeds a good amount of disdain for the fact that this is anyone’s story. Breaks my heart. I bet it breaks yours too.”

Credit: Kenny Foster

The first time we heard this song we were sat in Kenny’s jeep, windows down, flying through the streets of Nashville so we were well impressed with it but here we are sat in a dreary house in suburban UK and the song is no less impactful. It’s a tender, evocative heartfelt look at the cyclical nature of small town life. That last line impact of ‘That welcome sign, stands like a guard on the county line,’ slays us every time. It’s easy our favourite of his new releases.

In August, Kenny will make his highly anticipated return to the UK, with a main stage performance at Millport Festival in Scotland (Aug 19-20) alongside Drake White, Sarah Darling, Sunny Sweeney, Ruthie Collins and more, along with a performance at Birmingham Symphony Hall as part of Nashville Sounds in the Round.