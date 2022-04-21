Exclusive: Listen to Kenny Foster’s new track ‘Poor Kids’

Kenny Foster is releasing new track ‘Poor Kids’ tomorrow (Friday 22nd April 2022) and he’s giving EF Country readers an early listen.

The song is taken from Foster’s upcoming album ‘Somewhere in Middle America’ and it follows the release of the album’s lead track, which is a stirring examination of the unpolished and overlooked way of life that makes America’s heartland a humble, yet wonderfully colourful tapestry of life.

Talking about the track Foster shares:

“Kids can be cruel. As if growing up wasn’t hard enough, you had these little jerks to contend with. They’d say stuff just to be mean, even if it wasn’t true. I can’t imagine how much of their self-worth and brainspace was wrapped up in their ability to put others down. As I get older I realize some of those kids never grew out of that phase. Brendan [Cooney] brought a great idea to the room that day, and it only got richer as Chris [Rafetto] and I added our pictures and experiences to the story. It needed to be both nostalgic and present, a reminder that no matter what “they” call you, there’s a truth separate from a name, moniker, tag, stigma. There’s a real life being lived behind every insult, and more often than not: it’s sweeter than the words that get picked.”

Foster recently signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) for global representation. He is represented by Lance Roberts in the U.S. and Christina Austin in London. The exciting partnership adds to the momentum of Kenny’s career ahead of his second full album release later this year – produced and engineered by GRAMMY-winner Mitch Dane, and mastered by GRAMMY-winner Vance Powell at their legendary studio Sputnik Sound.

Take a listen to ‘Poor Kids’ below: