Grant Gilbert releases guitar-driven, anthemic new song ‘God and Everybody’

In this fabulous, guitar-driven new track written by Grant Gilbert alongside Reid Isbell and Jordan Walker, Gilbert lets the rush of a summer concert lead him to falling in love, and he has no problem letting the world know. It’s catchy, melodic song that imperfect for those balmy summer evenings, road trips and weddings – what a combo!

A small-town Santo, TX native (population: 315) and a recent Texas Tech graduate, Gilbert made the move to Nashville last year after getting his start in music playing around his college town of Lubbock, TX where he was taken under the wing of Josh Abbott.

Credit: Emma Kate Golden

Since then, Gilbert has been invited to share the stage with artists like Riley Green, Koe Wetzel, Parker McCollum, Aaron Watson and more, and continues to release new music via River House Artists (home to Country megastar Luke Combs).

