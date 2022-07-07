Canadian artist Dan Davidson releases the video to new song ‘Warm Beer’

After closing the last chapter of his career with the release of ‘6 Songs To Midnight’ earlier this year, which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Country chart, ‘Warm Beer’ is the beginning of a new era for Dan Davidson. Continuing to release music as one of Canada’s fastest rising country artists, Davidson has elevated the focus on his multifaceted career as an established songwriter and producer.

‘Warm Beer’ is a rollicking, honky-tonk song with rampant fiddles and real bar-room feels. The video is cleverly filmed, unique and well worth checking out as Davidson heads off to the bar after getting dumped. It’ll definitely put a smile on your face!

Credit: Dan Davidson

Dan Davidson exploded onto the Canadian country scene in 2016 when the release of his second single “Found” (co-written by Clayton Bellamy of The Road Hammers) sky-rocketed up the charts and he became the #1 charting indie artist in Canada. It was also the #1 selling Canadian country song for several weeks and went on to become certified GOLD in Canada. Since then, the rising artist has seen 6 CCMA Award nominations, 10 ACMA awards, and Top 20 charting numbers. He may be only 6 years into his country career, but Davidson is far from “green” in the music industry. He spent over 10 years playing in the well-known Canadian indie rock band Tupelo Honey, who had several top 40 hits, top selling iTunes records and toured with bands like Bon Jovi.