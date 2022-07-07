Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Dan Davidson

EF Country

Canadian artist Dan Davidson releases the video to new song ‘Warm Beer’

Rollicking ‘just dumped’ honky tonk song with a unique video to go alongside it.

Published

After closing the last chapter of his career with the release of ‘6 Songs To Midnight’ earlier this year, which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Country chart, ‘Warm Beer’ is the beginning of a new era for Dan Davidson. Continuing to release music as one of Canada’s fastest rising country artists, Davidson has elevated the focus on his multifaceted career as an established songwriter and producer.

‘Warm Beer’ is a rollicking, honky-tonk song with rampant fiddles and real bar-room feels. The video is cleverly filmed, unique and well worth checking out as Davidson heads off to the bar after getting dumped. It’ll definitely put a smile on your face!

Dan Davidson
Credit: Dan Davidson

Dan Davidson exploded onto the Canadian country scene in 2016 when the release of his second single “Found” (co-written by Clayton Bellamy of The Road Hammers) sky-rocketed up the charts and he became the #1 charting indie artist in Canada. It was also the #1 selling Canadian country song for several weeks and went on to become certified GOLD in Canada. Since then, the rising artist has seen 6 CCMA Award nominations, 10 ACMA awards, and Top 20 charting numbers. He may be only 6 years into his country career, but Davidson is far from “green” in the music industry. He spent over 10 years playing in the well-known Canadian indie rock band Tupelo Honey, who had several top 40 hits, top selling iTunes records and toured with bands like Bon Jovi.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Bryan Adams Bryan Adams

Music

Bryan Adams Eden Sessions, Cornwall live review

The Canadian superstar put on one hell of a show.

7 days ago
Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood

EF Country

Carrie Underwood pays a flying visit to the UK and answers fan questions

Country music superstar in a flying visit to the UK

7 days ago
Mitch Bradford Mitch Bradford

EF Country

First Listen – Advance Exclusive: Mitch Bradford

Exclusive listen to a track funded by cryptocurrency!

6 days ago
Caitlyn Smith Caitlyn Smith

EF Country

Register for the EF Country Hangout with Caitlyn Smith

Come and join our FREE virtual hangout.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you