In time for July 4th – Brian Kelley releases new song ‘American Spirit’

Brian Kelley unfurled his first solo release off Big Machine Records last Friday (1/7), waving a deeply-felt flag of patriotic pride with “American Spirit.” Available now through all streaming platforms and digital retailers.



“‘American Spirit’ is a tribute to my Poppy and Uncle Mike who both served, and to all of our service members and first responders who keep us safe and free – past, present, and future,” shares Kelley. “I love our great country and will always support our brave defenders.”



Arriving just in time for Independence Day, the track mixes Kelley’s signature easygoing style with a genuine admiration for the nation he loves while respecting those who protect it.



Kelley and Jake Rose produced “American Spirit,” which they co-wrote alongside Blake Redferrin and Canaan Smith, as a timely salute to the ideals of freedom, bravery, and honor – especially all of those who join the hitmaker in holding them dear. With a steadfast beat, heart-on-his-sleeve lyrics, and a smooth vocal that’s tried-and-true, Kelley stands tall for the red, white, and blue.

Credit: PENLEY

The cover art for “American Spirit” was hand-painted by PENLEY (aka Steve Penley), who is one of America’s most celebrated artists with works exhibited worldwide. This powerful imagery resonated with Kelley whose “Poppy” – John Edward Kelley – served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was a prisoner of war, earning two Purple Hearts. The Atlanta-based painter is also a fan of Kelley’s music which created a natural collaboration for this bold visual.