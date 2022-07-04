Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3

TV

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ season 3 launches this month – watch the trailer

Get all the details for the upcoming season.

Published

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘ returns to Disney+ on 27th July 2022 for Season 3.

In addition to Ferguson and Siwa, the third season stars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Saylor Bell Curda and Adrian Lyles.

Also featured this season are recurring guest stars Corbin Bleu, Meg Donnelly, Jason Earles, Kate Reinders, Aria Brooks, Liamani Segura, Ben Stillwell and Olivia Rodrigo as well as guest stars Olivia Rose Keegan, Larry Saperstein and Joe Serafini. 

Guest stars for the new season include Jesse Tyler Ferguson (‘Modern Family’) and JoJo Siwa (‘So You Think You Can Dance’). Ferguson will play Marvin, an old family friend of Olivia Rodrigo’s character Nini, while Siwa will play Madison, a Camp Shallow Lake alum.

Season three of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of ‘Frozen’ on the horizon AND a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold. 

The series will feature music from ‘Frozen’, ‘Camp Rock’ and the ‘High School Musical’ franchises.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and see the key art below:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3
Credit: Disney

Seasons one and two of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ are currently available on Disney+. The series was recently greenlit for a fourth season.    

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Bryan Adams Bryan Adams

Music

Bryan Adams Eden Sessions, Cornwall live review

The Canadian superstar put on one hell of a show.

4 days ago
Country Music Country Music

EF Country

Half Year Review: The best Country music albums & songs of 2022 so far

Here's our half-year report on the best of Country music in 2022 so far.

6 days ago
Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood

EF Country

Carrie Underwood pays a flying visit to the UK and answers fan questions

Country music superstar in a flying visit to the UK

4 days ago
Drake White Drake White

EF Country

Interview: Drake White Talks CMAFest, Live Revivals, Favourite Songs & Upcoming UK Tour

New albums and tours of America and the UK mean the Drake White 'Revival' is gathering steam.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you