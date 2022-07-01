Register for the EF Country Hangout with Caitlyn Smith

Country singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith was one of the breakout artists at C2C: Country to Country back in March and she’s going to be joining us on Tuesday 19th July at 8pm BST / 2pm CST for our very first EF Country Hangout!

Ahead of her return to the UK in October to perform a series of shows during Country Music Week, Caitlyn will be joining us to talk about her acclaimed album ‘High‘, take questions from fans and play some music too!

If you’d like to join our FREE event, all you need to do is fill in the form below. Make sure you submit a question too, and you might get chance to ask Caitlyn directly during the Zoom call.

Once registered, you’ll get an email confirming all of the details for the call!

What are you waiting for? Sign-up now!

You can see Caitlyn in the UK this October as part of Country Music Week. The dates are:

Tues 18th Oct – Manchester Deaf Institute

Weds 19th Oct – Glasgow Stereo

Thurs 20th Oct – London Islington Academy