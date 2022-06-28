‘Fisherman’s Friends: One and All’ coming to cinemas in August – watch the trailer

‘Fisherman’s Friends: One and All’ is heading to cinemas in the UK and Ireland on 19th August 2022.

The sequel to the uplifting 2019 comedy hit sees James Purefoy reprise the role of Jim. Other returning cast members include Maggie Steed, Dave Johns, Sam Swainsbury, Jade Anouka and David Hayman.

New faces in Port Isaac include Richard Harrington as the new band member Morgan, Ramon Tikaram, Joshua McGuire and introducing Irish singer-songwriter Imelda May, in her debut acting role.

Inspired by the story of Fisherman’s Friends, who rose to fame performing on the harbour in their native Port Isaac in Cornwall, the band are widely credited with starting the revival of interest in shanty-style choral singing, a pop-culture phenomenon in recent years.

‘Fisherman’s Friends: One and All’ charts the next instalment of the Fisherman’s Friends amazing and uplifting true‐story. Following the unexpected success of their debut album ‘No Hopers, Jokers and Rogues’ we rejoin the world’s oldest ‘buoy band’ a year later struggling to navigate the pressures, pitfalls and temptations of their newfound fame.

The film follows the celebrated shanty singers through the highs and lows as lifelong friendships are put to the test and they battle the dreaded ‘curse of the second album’.

Meg Leonard and Nick Moorcroft make their directorial debut, directing from their own screenplay co-written with Piers Ashworth.

