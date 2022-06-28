Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Fisherman's Friends: One and All

Film

‘Fisherman’s Friends: One and All’ coming to cinemas in August – watch the trailer

The sequel to the feel-good comedy is coming.

Published

‘Fisherman’s Friends: One and All’ is heading to cinemas in the UK and Ireland on 19th August 2022.

The sequel to the uplifting 2019 comedy hit sees James Purefoy reprise the role of Jim. Other returning cast members include Maggie Steed, Dave Johns, Sam Swainsbury, Jade Anouka and David Hayman.

New faces in Port Isaac include Richard Harrington as the new band member Morgan, Ramon Tikaram, Joshua McGuire and introducing Irish singer-songwriter Imelda May, in her debut acting role.

Inspired by the story of Fisherman’s Friends, who rose to fame performing on the harbour in their native Port Isaac in Cornwall, the band are widely credited with starting the revival of interest in shanty-style choral singing, a pop-culture phenomenon in recent years.

‘Fisherman’s Friends: One and All’ charts the next instalment of the Fisherman’s Friends amazing and uplifting true‐story. Following the unexpected success of their debut album ‘No Hopers, Jokers and Rogues’ we rejoin the world’s oldest ‘buoy band’ a year later struggling to navigate the pressures, pitfalls and temptations of their newfound fame. 

The film follows the celebrated shanty singers through the highs and lows as lifelong friendships are put to the test and they battle the dreaded ‘curse of the second album’.

Meg Leonard and Nick Moorcroft make their directorial debut, directing from their own screenplay co-written with Piers Ashworth.

Take a look at the trailer at the top of this article and the poster below:

Fisherman's Friends: One and All
Credit: Entertainment Film Distribution

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

EF Country

Eagles, BST Hyde Park, London live review

The legendary rock band celebrated their 50th anniversary in London yesterday.

1 day ago
Peytan Porter Peytan Porter

EF Country

Peytan Porter – ‘In My Head’ review

Impressive new project that sits at the intersection of where melody & meaning collide.

6 days ago
Kip Moore Kip Moore

EF Country

Kip Moore releases new song ‘Fire on Wheels’

Kip releases the first look at the songs from his new, upcoming project.

5 days ago
Kacey Musgraves Kacey Musgraves

EF Country

Kacey Musgraves, Hampton Court Palace, London live review

The country star returns to the UK to play at Hampton Court Palace Festival.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you