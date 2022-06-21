Lady A release new summer anthem ‘Summer State of Mind’

Multi-Platinum trio Lady A shake things up today with their release of their new single ‘Summer State of Mind’ as they get fans in the mood for good times and great memories. Kicking off the new season with a shades-on sound, a beachball bounce and the trio’s golden vocal blend, the carefree jam is a tribute to the romantic equivalent of a rope swing on a riverbank.

If, like us, you were at CMAFest in Nashville recently you’ll have seen the band play ‘Summer State of Mind’ at the Nissan stadium and it definitely got everyone up and dancing.

Credit: BMLG

Marking the first look at a new way of releasing music for the group, it is just the beginning of more tunes to come. Determined to share fresh tracks whenever the spirit moves them, the trio plan to spontaneously release new music over the coming months, creating and connecting with fans in real time. ‘

“When we got together and wrote this song a few months ago it almost started writing itself,” Hillary Scott said. “We were all looking ahead to the warmer months and those easygoing moments that we enjoy most. When we had a chance to perform the song for the first time during CMA Fest, the fans really got in the spirit – it was the perfect way to kick off the summer.”

‘Summer State of Mind’ is now available at Country radio and at all digital retailers here.