Concrete Prairie release new song ‘Picking up Pieces’

Fabulous rootsy singalong released by UK based Americana 5 piece.

UK- based 5 piece Concrete Prairie release their brand-new single, ‘Picking Up Pieces’ the latest track from their self-titled debut album, out September 2nd via Good Deeds Music. 

Blending elements of UK country, folk, blues and Americana ‘Picking Up Pieces’ packs a punch with its  sturdy gutsy melody, and mixing the bleak and the optimistic. It’s a song about fatherhood, and in particular lead singer Joe’s daughter, “how much I treasure her, how shit life can be, and the fact that I’ll always be there for her”. 

‘Picking Up Pieces’ is the second track to be released from the band’s self-titled debut album, out this September. An uplifting, thoughtful and rousing collection which makes good use of fiddle, banjo and twanging guitar solos, resulting in a distinctively English brand of Americana – in which they tackle anything from London knife crime to the depression of living in a dreary English seaside town in winter. Lead singer and writer Joe describes the band as “socially conscious, aware of the world around us, and not afraid to go down a Country-Folk avenue…or to rock out”. 

Since forming in Bath, Somerset Concrete Prairie have been busy building a fan base playing live across the South-West, with constant touring in towns like Bath, Bristol, Swindon and Salisbury. As they honed their live show, inevitably they got noticed – and invited to record their debut album at Peter Gabriel’s Real World studios, just down the road from Bath.

