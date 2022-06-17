Callista Clark Announces Debut Album Release & UK Shows with Brett Young

Callista Clark is a new face with an old soul, an impressive voice with a gift for writing insightful lyrics that both challenge and empower as reflected on her debut full-length album ‘Real to Me: The Way I Feel’ arriving October 14 via Big Machine Records.

We were lucky enough to see Callista live at this year’s C2C festival in London and again last week on the Riverfront stage at the CMAFest in Nashville and can honestly say it is always a pleasure to watch this old soul play her new music.

Expanding her 2021 release EP to 10 tracks, the 18-year-old exudes both strength and vulnerability in pointed lyrics that leave no doubt where she stands. Produced by Nathan Chapman, Callista’s debut album reveals a songwriter of considerable depth and wit and a gifted singer with confidence and an impressive presence unique to someone her age. It all adds up to a powerful launch for an artist whose music is poised to become the soundtrack for the heartbreaks and triumphs of her generation. Fans can pre-order the album here.

“I couldn’t be more excited to share that my FIRST ALBUM EVER is coming out October 14! I have been waiting so long and trying my best to get all the new songs as perfect as I can. The ‘Real to Me’ era is not over yet! Can’t wait for y’all to hear it,” says Callista.

In very exciting news for UK fans, Callista has been announced as special guest on fellow Big Machine artist Brett Young’s November tour dates:

November 11 CAMBRIDGE Junction

November 12 MANCHESTER Academy 2

November 13 LONDON O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

November 15 GLASGOW O2 Academy

November 16 BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

Tickets on general sale: https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist-brett-young-960143