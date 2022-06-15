Jon Pardi Announces new album ‘Mr Saturday Night’ release date

Jon Pardi will release his anticipated fourth studio album ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ on September 2nd. Beginning today, fans can pre-order a physical copy here. The 14-song collection will feature his chart-climbing single “Last Night Lonely,” latest release “Fill ‘Er Up” and 12 additional new tracks.

“A lot of time was spent living with the songs on this record,” shares Pardi. “There is more life experience on Mr. Saturday Night than any album I’ve released before. I chose ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ as the title track because it’s special to me. I’ve been hanging onto it for three years and can’t wait for people to hear it, and the rest of these songs.”

Mr. Saturday Night is produced by Bart Butler, Ryan Gore and Pardi, the same team behind the boards of his critically acclaimed third studio release Heartache Medication. Nominated for Album of the Year by both the CMA and ACM.

We were in Nashville last week and got the feeling that we will be seeing Pardi in the UK for the first time in 2023 to tie in with this release. In the meantime, Pardi is set to bring his fan-favourite hits and new music coast to coast on his ‘Ain’t Always the Cowby’ tour in the USA.

Credit: Universal Music Group

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit jonpardi.com/tour.

Jon Pardi’s Tour Dates :

7/14 | Irving, TX/ Toyota Music Factory – Texas Lottery Plaza

7/15 | Belton, TX/Bell County Expo Center

7/16 | Oklahoma City, OK/Zoo Amphitheatre

7/22 | Sacramento, CA/Golden 1 Center

7/23 | Bend, OR/Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7/24 | Airway Heights, WA/Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Pend Oreille Pavilion

8/4 | Inglewood, CA/YouTube Theater

8/5 | Santa Barbara, CA/Santa Barbara Bowl

8/6 | Las Vegas, NV/Red Rock Casino

8/19 | Lampe, MO/Black Oak Amphitheater

8/20 | Terre Haute, IN/ The Mill

8/25 | Raleigh, NC/Red Hat Amphitheater

8/27 | Sharpsburg, KY/Barnyard Amphitheater

9/8 | Rochester, MN/Mayo Civic Center Park

9/9 | Milwaukee, WI/BMO Harris Pavilion

9/10 | Sterling Heights, MI/Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

9/15 | Bridgeport, CT/Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

9/16 | Big Flats, NY/Summer Stage @ Tags

9/17 | Huber Heights, OH/Rose Music Center

9/22 | New York, NY/Pier 17- the rooftop

9/23 | Gilford, NH/Bank of NH Pavilion

9/24 | Boston, MA/Leader Bank Pavilion

9/29 | Southaven, MS/Landers Center*

9/30 | Huntsville, AL/Von Braun Center*

10/1 | Nashville, TN/Ascend Amphitheater*

*Priscilla Block appearing in place of Hailey Whitters